UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Approves Rs20m Grant For LPC

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Chief Minister approves Rs20m grant for LPC

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved the grant of Rs20 million for Lahore Press Club and directed the information secretary to release the grant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved the grant of Rs20 million for Lahore Press Club and directed the information secretary to release the grant.

President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry and Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Rana Muhammad Azeem called on Punjab Chief Minister.

The CM vowed to launch the second phase of journalist colony and said the proposal for the construction of apartments for journalists was being reviewed.

He announced to visit the journalist colony himself to distribute possession letters of F Block. The process of the welfare of the journalists will start from where it was left off, he said.

"Journalists are our brethren and their problems will be solved on a priority basis", he added.

Azam Ch and Rana Azeem thanked the CM and termed him a friend of the journalists for always supporting the journalists community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Visit From Million

Recent Stories

More grain leaves Ukraine ahead of high-stakes sum ..

More grain leaves Ukraine ahead of high-stakes summit on Russian invasion

3 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 62 projects worth Rs. 110 bln

PDWP approves 62 projects worth Rs. 110 bln

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first digital MF aggregator of CDC inau ..

Pakistan's first digital MF aggregator of CDC inaugurated by Dr. Miftah

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 1st ODI scores

3 minutes ago
 PHA to plant 500,000 saplings during 2022-23

PHA to plant 500,000 saplings during 2022-23

11 minutes ago
 Nadal pulls out of Montreal ahead of US Open

Nadal pulls out of Montreal ahead of US Open

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.