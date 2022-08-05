Chief Minister approves Rs20m grant for LPC

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved the grant of Rs20 million for Lahore Press Club and directed the information secretary to release the grant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved the grant of Rs20 million for Lahore Press Club and directed the information secretary to release the grant.

President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry and Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Rana Muhammad Azeem called on Punjab Chief Minister.

The CM vowed to launch the second phase of journalist colony and said the proposal for the construction of apartments for journalists was being reviewed.

He announced to visit the journalist colony himself to distribute possession letters of F Block. The process of the welfare of the journalists will start from where it was left off, he said.

"Journalists are our brethren and their problems will be solved on a priority basis", he added.

Azam Ch and Rana Azeem thanked the CM and termed him a friend of the journalists for always supporting the journalists community.