Chief Minister Approves Seven Development Projects

Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:13 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday approved the inception of seven development projects, costing around Rs 75 billion, under public-private partnership mode

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday approved the inception of seven development projects, costing around Rs 75 billion, under public-private partnership mode.

He was chairing a meeting of public-private partnership policy and monitoring board at his office. Secretary PPP policy and Monitoring Board Dr Farrukh Naveed briefed about the progress made on the projects.

According to details, repair and maintenance of Kharian-Dinga road and Muridke-Narowal road's restoration work will be done in public-private partnership mode.

Similarly, Gujranwala-Pasrur road will be dualized from Gujranwala Eastern Bypass to Sialkot-Lahore Motorway (Pasroor Interchange).

Furthermore, the Multan Ring Road project and Naya Pakistan Housing Development Plan in Faisalabad will also be executed through public-private partnership mode. The BoR land at Jail Road will also be utilized under a public-private partnership.

The meeting approved to cancel the RFP and bidding process of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and allowed revised proposals for the Multan-Vehari dual road project.

The meeting excluded Gujrat-Jalalpur Jattan Road from PPP mode for its inclusion in the public sector development program (PSDP).

Proposals regarding the Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha dual road project were approved along with the approval of the revised proposal of the water meters' installation project in Lahore. The construction of three parking plazas in Rawalpindi was also approved in the meeting.

The CM directed to expedite work on PPP mode projects for their completion according to the timelines. The timeline of every stage of the project should be determined, he added and further directed to expedite work on roads construction projects in PPP mode. The decisions made in the sixth meeting were also endorsed.

Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, C&W Minister Sardar Asif Nakai, Economic Affairs Advisor Dr Salman Shah, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries, CEO Public-Private Partnership Authority Amjad Ali Awan, member PPP and planning & development and others attended the meeting.

