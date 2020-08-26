UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Approves Ten More Shelter Homes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:41 PM

Chief Minister approves ten more shelter homes

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday giving approval of 10 new shelter homes in rented buildings in the provincial metropolis, directed the officers concern to identify suitable places as early as possible for setting up new shelter homes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday giving approval of 10 new shelter homes in rented buildings in the provincial metropolis, directed the officers concern to identify suitable places as early as possible for setting up new shelter homes.

He was chairing a meeting to provide better facilities in shelter homes here.

The committee led by ACS (U&I) presented its recommendations for bringing improvements in shelter homes and important decisions were made.

This model would be replicated in other big cities in phases and standard of facilities would also be improved.

The CM also gave in-principle approval to setting up Punjab Shelter Homes Authority to oversee the arrangements while C&W Departments would take care of the buildings.

He said the PITB would devise the IT-based system to digitally monitor the shelter homes. All shelter homes would be geo-tagged and necessary data would be collected every day. The government would develop the best system to facilitate the hapless stratus, he stressed.

The CM directed to install signs for the identification of shelter homes on important roads and entry points and further directed to acquire more vehicles for shifting the abandoned people, sleeping on city roads, to nearby shelter homes and the cooperation of the philanthropist be acquired as well.

The meeting decided to set up rehabilitation centres for beggars and addicts along with the start of almonries for feeding the needy outside shelter homes. The CM expressed the satisfaction that the PTI government had provided shelter to the homeless and maintained that the dream of a welfare state would be materialized under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking care of the hapless was a great virtue but the previous governments did not pay heed towards such people, the CM concluded.

ACS (U&I), secretaries of finance and social welfare departments, CCPO Lahore,DC Lahore, Chairman PITB and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Vehicles All Government Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Emirati women performing key role in peaceful nucl ..

15 minutes ago

‘Positive conversations’ underway on selling F ..

30 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes two struct ..

4 minutes ago

201 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Sindh

4 minutes ago

WEF postpones 2021 Davos summit due to pandemic

4 minutes ago

Archaeology team conclude Malkhana analysis, no tr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.