Chief Minister Approves Up-gradation Of Data Ganj Bakhsh Shrine

Published October 31, 2022 | 08:02 PM

A meeting held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Caudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and gave approval in principle to upgrade the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri Data Ganj Bakhsh

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that automatic umbrellas would be installed so that thousands of pilgrims could be able to sit in the courtyard during the summer season. While approving the plan to expand the verandah around the shrine, the CM said that the expansion of the shrine would provide convenience to the visitors. Explosive detectives would be installed to make the underground parking safe, he added.

Parvez Elahi ordered action to end encroachments and illegal occupation around the complex.

In the meeting, proposals to build a vertical parking plaza near the shrine and to build an underground or an overhead bridge for visitors crossing the road in front of the Mazar complex were reviewed. The chief minister directed to replace the lines supplying water to the shrine complex.

MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Provincial Adviser Aamir Saeed Raan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Commissioner Lahore Division, secretaries, NESPAK officials, chairman and members of Data Darbar Affairs attended the meeting.

