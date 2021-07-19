Chief Minister asks CMIT to probe into DG Khan accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT) to hold a comprehensive investigation of the Dera Ghazi Khan road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT) to hold a comprehensive investigation of the Dera Ghazi Khan road accident.

According to handout issued here on Monday, the chief minister directed the team to identify the causes and a report be submitted to his office within three days. The inquiry report should glean facts while fixing the responsibility.