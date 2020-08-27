Chief Minister asks for solid plan to deal with rainy situation

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Thursday directed all concerned departments, agencies and district administrations to take proactive measures to deal with the situation arising out of the recent rains, ensuring full assistance to the affected people of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Thursday directed all concerned departments, agencies and district administrations to take proactive measures to deal with the situation arising out of the recent rains, ensuring full assistance to the affected people of the province.

He directed the authorities for timely rehabilitation of national highways and other roads that had affected by flood and rain.

He instructed the Irrigation Department to monitor the water situation in dams and open spillways when needed.

The Chief Minister directed to relocate population from the affected areas to safer places, provide awareness to the people to take precautionary measures in these areas and issue travel advisory in the wake of forecast of more rains.

The Chief Minister also ordered the departments including Communications, Agriculture and Irrigation to send heavy machinery to the rain and flood sensitive areas.

Chief Secretary Balochistan, Fazeel Asghar, Secretary Communications, Secretary Irrigation, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), General Manager National Highway Authority (NHA), Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) and officials of other concerned departments attended the meeting.

Secretary Irrigation informed the meeting that the water situation in all the dams of the province was regularly being monitored.

The Secretary Communications told the meeting that the teams along with heavy machinery were deployed for the repairing and rehabilitation of the affected roads.

The DG PDMA said that all arrangements finalized following the weather conditions, adding that data was being collected on daily basis in liaison with all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

The General Manager NHA informed that the affected highway at Kandani on M-8 was rehabilitated and opened for traffic.

QESCO officials informed that leaves of the staff were canceled after issuing high alert in 14th divisions of the company.

The Chief Minister directed that funds should be released to the Commissioners as per the need to deal with the emergency situation and the Commissioners should release funds to the Deputy Commissioners of their respective divisions.