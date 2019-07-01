Chief Minister asks Governor to accept resignation of Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has submitted his resignation from the office of Provincial Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has submitted his resignation from the office of Provincial Minister.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his letter to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here on Monday.

The Chief Minister has advised the Governor to accept the resignation ofSyed Nasir Hussain Shah from the office of the Provincial Minister under Article 132 (3) of the Constitution.