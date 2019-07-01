UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Asks Governor To Accept Resignation Of Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:18 PM

Chief Minister asks Governor to accept resignation of Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has submitted his resignation from the office of Provincial Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has submitted his resignation from the office of Provincial Minister.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his letter to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here on Monday.

The Chief Minister has advised the Governor to accept the resignation ofSyed Nasir Hussain Shah from the office of the Provincial Minister under Article 132 (3) of the Constitution.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Governor Nasir Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General, Mohammed Al Gergawi discuss ..

6 minutes ago

Nine victims of Hassanabad incident laid to rest

3 minutes ago

KP Education Advisor takes notice of marking irreg ..

3 minutes ago

Noted progressive writer Ashfaq Saleem Mirza laude ..

3 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 1 July 2019

3 minutes ago

Belarus Must Halt Executions of People Submitting ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.