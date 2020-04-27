UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Asks MNAs To Monitor Public Welfare Initiatives In Their Districts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:24 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday sought the help of Members of National Assembly (MNAs) in the province to monitor the public welfare initiative in their respective districts, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday sought the help of Members of National Assembly (MNAs) in the province to monitor the public welfare initiative in their respective districts, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter written to the MNAs, the CM hoped that they would utilise all their resources to deal with the unusual situation in the province.

He emphasised that the role of elected representatives was very important in monitoring the governmental initiatives, as collective efforts would help overcome the pandemic at the earliest.

Usman Buzdar said that daily coronavirus testing capacity of Punjab had reached 5,000, which would be soon enhanced to 10,000 tests daily. A network of field hospitals, isolation wards, high dependency units and quarantine centres had been established in Punjab, he added.

He said that the government fully understood the difficulties of the unemployed people due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. However, he added that the largest-ever financial aid programme had been launched for the people of Punjab facing financial issues. The general public was facing difficulties due to price-hike and hoarding in Ramazan, he regretted.

The CM impressed upon the MNAs to remain in constant contact with their respective district administrations and monitor the actions taken against hoarders and illegal profiteers. Similarly, they should also supervise anti-dengue and Clean and Green Punjab Programme, with a review of healthcare facilities being provided in hospitals.

"You should play an active role in finding solution of problems being faced by people," he added.

