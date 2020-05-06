Chief Minister asks parliamentarians to play effective role against coronavirus

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the parliamentarians to play more effective role with regard to steps taken for overcoming the coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the parliamentarians to play more effective role with regard to steps taken for overcoming the coronavirus.

Talking to provincial ministers Syed Sumsam Bukhari, Malik Asad Khokhar, Nauman Langrial, Sardar Asif Nakai, Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Ghazanfar Abbas MPA and former assembly member Rai Hasan Nawaz at his office here on Wednesday, the CM said that Pakistan was facing unusual circumstances due to coronavirus pandemic and parliamentarians should leave no stone unturned to deal with it.

The CM said the government had taken effective steps to deal with coronavirus. More than, 107,000 persons have been tested and eight BSL-III labs have been made functional with an amount of Rs 620 million.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that daily testing capacity of the Punjab government had increased to more than six thousand while around 5,030 persons have been tested during the last 24 hours.

He pronounced that diagnostics tests capacity would be increased to ten thousand daily as sufficient resources were available to deal with coronavirus. He said that 3,086 coronavirus patients had been healed in Punjab and smart sampling has also been started in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Faisalabad to conduct tests under different categories.

The CM maintained that the government was fully aware of the difficulties being faced by the unemployed strata and pointed out that an amount of Rs 12,000 was being given to the needy under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

Similarly, Rs 3,000 would be given to the deserving people under CM Ramzan Package which would benefit one million families, he disclosed.

He directed that wheat procurement and eradication of dengue campaigns should also be dealt with the same zeal and asked the elected representatives to help resolve the problems of growers in their areas. The wheat procurement campaign would be continued until achieving the target, he added.

He indicated that jail was the best place for hoarders and illegal profiteers and vowed that action would be continued against them. The public representatives should also monitor action against them. Along with it, we cannot forget the rolebeing played by doctors and paramedics in fighting coronavirus and pay tributesto them, the CM added.