Chief Minister asks people to follow anti-corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday appealed to the citizens to wear face masks, stay in their homes and adopt social distancing as the coronavirus situation could further deteriorate if wearing face mask was not made a regular habit.

In a statement, he said that due to the ongoing third corona wave, hospitals were facing an acute rush and the health system was facing a burden as the ratio of corona positive cases was increasing rapidly in Lahore and eight other cities.

The people should ensure wearing face masks while going out and the situation could be normal if it was made a habit, the CM maintained.

The people should fully cooperate with the government because it did not want to adopt strict measures for protecting the lives of the people, added the CM.