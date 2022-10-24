Chief Minister assigns duties to Rai Mansab, Makhdoom Altaf

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has appointed Rai Mansab Ali Khan as Chairman CM Complaint Cell (South Punjab) and Makhdoom Altaf Babar as coordinator to chairman CM Complaint Cell Punjab.

He gave notifications to them at his office during a meeting as both thanked the CM for assigning the responsibility.

The CM said that joint efforts were needed to resolve the public problems at their doorsteps. The provincial government was serving to resolve the problems of every area, he concluded.