Chief Minister Assistant Visits Anti Corruption Complaint Cell

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:04 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) on anti corruption, Shafi Ullah Khan Thursday visited CM complaint cell and reviewed its performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) on anti corruption, Shafi Ullah Khan Thursday visited CM complaint cell and reviewed its performance.

Chairman complaint cell, Dilroaz Khan and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, CM assistant was briefed about the working, performance and services being provided to complainants by the cell.

CM assistant directed to further improve efficiency of the cell besides creating awareness among people about its importance in addressing problems of people.

He also heard complaints on telephone and issued on the spot directives for their resolution.

