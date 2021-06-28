UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Assures Justice To Aggrieved Family

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:18 PM

Khanewal police claimed on Monday to have traced the murder case of a four years old girl by arresting her uncle who had confessed to killing her niece

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Khanewal police claimed on Monday to have traced the murder case of a four years old girl by arresting her uncle who had confessed to killing her niece.

Taking notice of the murder, Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had ordered the police to arrest the accused at the earliest.

In a statement, the CM assured to provide justice to the bereaved family, adding thatthe killer deserved exemplary punishment.

