UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Assures Justice To Molested Girl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 11:58 PM

Chief Minister assures justice to molested girl

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday visited the residence of a girl subjected to molestation by dacoits in the surrounding village Khokhar Ashraf of Chunian

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday visited the residence of a girl subjected to molestation by dacoits in the surrounding village Khokhar Ashraf of Chunian.

The chief minister met with the affected girl, her father Zahoor Ali and other family members and assured them of the early arrest of the accused along with provision of justice, said a handout issued here.

Hamza Shahbaz remarked that it was a duty of the government to provide justice and assured that the government was standing with the affected family.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the affected family and directed the police to arrest the accused at the earliest.

Later, talking to the media, the CM vowed to pursue the case of the brutes to the logical end and stated that such incidents indicated the downfall of a society. He maintained that with the grace of Allah Almighty the accused will be brought into the stern grip of law soon, adding that the accused would be awarded severe punishment.

He said that the investigation process would move forward by employing geo-fencing. Hamza Shehbaz assured that the way Zainab's murderers were traced, this case would also be taken to its logical end.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Chunian Family Media Government

Recent Stories

Discussion on "Decline of Social Values & Role of ..

Discussion on "Decline of Social Values & Role of Women in Society" held

23 seconds ago
 UK Car Production Drops by 11.3% in April - Automa ..

UK Car Production Drops by 11.3% in April - Automakers Association

25 seconds ago
 Uvalde Residents Accuse Police of Delayed Response ..

Uvalde Residents Accuse Police of Delayed Response Amid School Shooting - Report ..

28 seconds ago
 PIA asks Pakistan-bound travellers to use Jeddah A ..

PIA asks Pakistan-bound travellers to use Jeddah Airport's North Terminal from M ..

30 seconds ago
 Two suicides spark alarm in Hyderabad

Two suicides spark alarm in Hyderabad

24 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court orders DPOs to release detenues

Lahore High Court orders DPOs to release detenues

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.