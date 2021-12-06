Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has assured the family of Priyantha Kumara of complete justice at the earliest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has assured the family of Priyantha Kumara of complete justice at the earliest.

In a statement he said, "I assure the bereaved family that the government is fulfilling its responsibilities and all requirements of justice would be done.

"According to a handout issued here, more than 131 accused had been arrested along with 26 main culprits, he said.

Buzdar said that the case would be run in an anti-terrorism court and exemplary punishment would be awarded to the culprits. He said that he was personally observing the progress on the case.