UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Assures Kumara's Family Of Justice

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:14 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has assured the family of Priyantha Kumara of complete justice at the earliest

In a statement he said, "I assure the bereaved family that the government is fulfilling its responsibilities and all requirements of justice would be done.

"According to a handout issued here, more than 131 accused had been arrested along with 26 main culprits, he said.

Buzdar said that the case would be run in an anti-terrorism court and exemplary punishment would be awarded to the culprits. He said that he was personally observing the progress on the case.

