Chief Minister assures LPC delegation of solution to journalist community problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A delegation of Lahore Press Club (LPC), led by its President Arshad Ansari, called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss solution of problems of the Journalist Colony at Harbanspura.

The CM promised that the problems of the journalist community would be solved on priority. Instructions have been issued for resolution of problems relating to LDA, WASA and other agencies, he told the delegation.

Meanwhile, the CM announced that every citizen would be given universal health coverage by the end of this year and the journalist community would also be provided Sehat Insaf Cards.

Lahore Press Club is the best press club in the country and the welfare of the journalist community is part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) priorities, he added.

The delegation thanked the CM for taking personal interest for resolve their issues. LPC Senior Vice President Javed Farooqui, Secretary Zahid Chaudhry and Joint Secretary Khwaja Naseer were part of the delegation.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Information and DGPR were also present.