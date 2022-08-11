UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Assures Of Resolving Traders, Industrialists Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2022 | 10:38 PM

A delegation headed by President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in which matters pertaining to resolving problems of the traders community and industrialists came under discussion

The CM gave assurance of immediately resolving problems of the traders community,and said the government was creating ease for traders in doing businesses as the timing restriction ban on businesses had been lifted across the province.

The permission had also been granted to open the business centres and shops for the whole week, he said and ensured of providing more facilities to the traders and the industrialists in the province.

He said that state-of-the-art special economic zones would be set up in the province and added that an agro-based economy would be promoted in the province.

He maintained that the government would take decisions in consultation with all stakeholders, adding that the process of meetings with the traders community and the industrialists would go on with continuity and a focal person would be appointed in the Chief Minister's office to resolve problems of the traders community.

He resolved to develop the old industrial estates, and said an escalation of industrial progresswould generate new employment opportunities besides strengthening the economy.

Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Secretary Industries, the Secretary P&D, office-bearers of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and notable industrialists were also present.

