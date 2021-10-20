Chief Minister attends Mehfil-e-Milad

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the Mehfil-e-Milad held at CMO's Mosque on 12 Rabiul Awal to celebrate the blessed birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Qari Muhammad Rafique Naqshbandi recited the Holy Quran while DG Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari delivered speech about Seeratun Nabi (PBUH), said a news release.

Alhaj Muhammad Faisal Naqshbandi, Abdul Samad Saraqa and Asrar Azam Chishti recited Na'at.

Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah delivered a speech to illustrate the glory of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and prayed for peace, stability and solidarity of the country.

Provincial Minister Asad Khokhar, Nazir Ahmed Chohan MPA, auqaf secretary and CMO officials attended the ceremony.

The blessed arrival of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to this world has transformedthe whole world as he (PBUH) laid the foundation of an Islamic welfare state by introducingfar-reaching reforms in every sphere of life, the CM added.

