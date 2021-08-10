UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Attends Oath Taking Ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the oath-taking ceremony of Provincial Minister Asad Khokhar at Governor's House on Tuesday.

Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath, said a handout issued.

The CM hoped that Asad Khokhar would diligently work according to the party policy to serve the masses.

