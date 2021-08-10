Chief Minister Attends Oath Taking Ceremony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:02 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the oath-taking ceremony of Provincial Minister Asad Khokhar at Governor's House on Tuesday
Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath, said a handout issued.
The CM hoped that Asad Khokhar would diligently work according to the party policy to serve the masses.