UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Attends Oath Taking Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi attended the oath taking ceremony of the provincial ministers at the Governor House on Saturday and felicitated the ministers

The chief minister expressed good wishes to the ministers and expressed the hope that they will perform duties with dedication and serve the people in a nice manner.

He urged them not to leave any stone unturned in serving the people and emphasised that the focus should be to ensure welfare of the deprived segments.

