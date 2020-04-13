Chief Minister attends oath-taking ceremony of Abdul Aleem Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the oath-taking ceremony of Abdul Aleem Khan as provincial minister at the Governor's House, here on Monday and extended good wishes to him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the oath-taking ceremony of Abdul Aleem Khan as provincial minister at the Governor's House, here on Monday and extended good wishes to him.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered the oath to Abdul Aleem Khan.

The Chief Minister said that Abdul Aleem Khan was an experienced parliamentarian and it was hoped that he would utilize his energies to serve the people.