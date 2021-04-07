UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Attends Planning Commission Meeting To Review Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:55 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the meeting of Planning Commission in Islamabad which took stock of mega projects in the current financial year's Public Sector Development Program's budget in Punjab and stressed their timely completion

The meeting was also participated by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Commission Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, additional secretary, member planning committee, chief secretary Punjab, chairman P&D and others. The participants were also briefed about livestock, Primary health, education, industry and food security issues, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

The commission necessitated the need for timely completion of small dams construction projects. The development schemes relating to the Irrigation department came under discussion and the meeting also held a review of roads reconstruction, expansion and dual carriageways projects in Punjab.

The need for improving the partnership between the Federal government and Punjab was accentuated by the participants for development projects.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister stressed that development projects were devised keeping in view the public needs and problems, adding that transparency and timely completion should be ensured. Meanwhile, a district development package was being chalked out for every district of the province to expedite the welfare of the masses, he added.

Deputy Chairman Jehanzeb Khan said hurdles in the completion of the federal government's ongoing development schemes should be removed and added that mega projects should be decided in the PSDP budget keeping in view the welfare and rehabilitation of the people of Punjab.

Cooperation will be extended for timely completion of the water-drainage project in the province, he assured.

