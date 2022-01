Chief Minister attends swearing-in ceremony of Hamid Yar Hiraj

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the swearing-in ceremony of Hamid Yar Hiraj as provincial minister at the Governor's House.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath to Hamid Yar Hiraj. He congratulated Hamid Yar Hiraj and expressed best wishes. It was hoped that the Provincial Minister Hamid Yar Hiraj would discharge his responsibilities efficiently, he added.