Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Approves Rs 3b For BEEF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves Rs 3b for BEEF

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has given approval of Rs 3 billion for Balochistan Educational Endowment Fund (BEEF) to provide scholarships to the talented students of every district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has given approval of Rs 3 billion for Balochistan Educational Endowment Fund (BEEF) to provide scholarships to the talented students of every district.

Under Educational Endowment Fund, all educational expenses of six students from every district would be funded to ensure best educational facilities to the poor students of the province.

Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili said in a tweet that the assistance would be provided to the brilliant and needy students under the BEEF initiative to get them educated in the best public and private sector colleges across the country.

In next five years, 555 students will be benefited from the initiative that is the first of the best education promotional programme.

More Stories From Pakistan

