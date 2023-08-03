Open Menu

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Approves Allocation For Bar Bodies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 10:38 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday approved the budget allocation for Bar Bodies.

The CM has given approval on a summary moved by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department to release the allocation under Section 57 of the Legal Practitioner and Bar Council Act, 1973, said a news release.

Balochistan has allocated a permanent budget for Bar Bodies in the financial year 2023-24.

According to the summary, the Balochistan High Court Bar Association will be granted an amount of Rs 5 million while Loralai, Sibi, Khuzdar, and Turbat High Court Bar Associations will be get the amount of two million rupees each.

All the District Bar Councils across the province will be awarded one million rupees each.

