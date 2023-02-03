Chief Minister Balochistan and Chairman Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo chairs QDA governing body meeting

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan and Chairman Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on Friday chaired the governing body meeting.

Members of the governing body, members of the provincial assembly, Commissioner Quetta Division, DG QDA participated in the meeting.

Earlier, DG QDA Muzamil Hussain briefed the meeting about the agenda points of meeting.

In the meeting, the revised PC one of the proposed QDA enclave housing project on Quetta Sabi Road was approved. The project will consist of 750 residential plots spread over 100 acres, civic center, school, park, hospital and other modern facilities.

The project of construction of 42 shops on commercial basis in the old vegetable market on Sarki Road was also approved as the owners of the said shops have paid the allotment amount of the shops.

Meanwhile, it was decided to make the extension of lease of private school on QDA land subject to scholarship for poor students and free admission of deserving students in local private school.

In the meeting, it was decided to issue notices to the owners to pay the outstanding amount to 478 shops established in Hazarganj. Earlier, the basic rate price recommended by the Rate and Rent Assessment Committee for vacant commercial plots of Zarghun Housing Scheme Quetta was also approved.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Abdul Qudus said, "Government is committed to provide maximum facilities to the citizens of Quetta,". Quetta Development Authority should propose new projects to solve the growing residential problems of Quetta city.

