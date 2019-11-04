UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan Approves Green Tractor Scheme For Development Of Agriculture Sector: Musa Jan

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader Wadera Musa Jan Jamot on Monday said provincial government was taking comprehensive measures to develop agriculture and livestock and to enhance their capacity in province which was need of hour because unfortunately both sectors were ignored in past tenure

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader Wadera Musa Jan Jamot on Monday said provincial government was taking comprehensive measures to develop agriculture and livestock and to enhance their capacity in province which was need of hour because unfortunately both sectors were ignored in past tenure.

He shared this while talking to official tv channel, he said Lasbela was agriculture area of province and agriculture sector was being promoted across province by present government, saying Chief Minister Balochistan was striving to ensure provision of project implementation of latest facilities to farmers in the respective areas of Balochistan.

He said Chief Minister Balochistan had approved Green Tractor Scheme (GTS)'s with keeping in views of farmers' need, saying in this regard,1000 tractors would be given to farmers through easy installments and subsidized rates under this scheme in order to increase farmers' income.

"Provincial government headed by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was bringing innovation in field of education, health and agriculture along with livestock according to need of hours", he said and added Balochistan's prosperity was linked to agriculture development sector which could end poverty from province.

He said Green Tractor Schemes along with cash and latest seeds would be provided to farmers for ensuring enhancing commodity cultivation and innovative agricultural practices, saying in this context, farmers would be given latest training.

"Wild olive trees are naturally present in Kanraj area of Lasbela, if exploration and project start at them, they could bring changing in lives of people there", he said, adding news facilities would be provided to farmers for enhancing the productive capacity of agriculture division.

