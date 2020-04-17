UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan Assures To Provide Funds For Initiating Work On Pat Feeder Canal: Umrani

Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:56 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan assures to provide funds for initiating work on Pat feeder canal: Umrani

Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) Parliamentary Secretary, Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani on Friday said that Chief Minister Balochistan assured that funds would be provided for starting restoration work on Pat feeder canal which was very important economically for Naseerabad district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) Parliamentary Secretary, Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani on Friday said that Chief Minister Balochistan assured that funds would be provided for starting restoration work on Pat feeder canal which was very important economically for Naseerabad district.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of farmers of Naseerabad.

Umarani said the Pat feeder canal had been in constant disarray since the 2010 flood situation.

He said past government had not focused on the canal as water was decreasing in it every year.

He said that the billions of rupees had been allocated for the canal by past government but the funds had not been properly used for rehabilitation of the canal which was creating problems for farmers, adding that investigation should be conducted against the relevant authorities about the funds.

Umrani said economic situation of the local farmers was worsening due to water shortage as they were selling their lands for their livelihoods.

He said the present government was serious about resolving the problems of agriculture-related people on priority basis.

