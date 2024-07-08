Chief Minister Balochistan Calls On Prime Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Governor House on Monday.
During their meeting, they discussed various issues, including the overall development of the province and ongoing projects.
The chief minister highlighted public interest projects included in both the Federal and provincial Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP).
Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti expressed his gratitude to the federal government for its substantial support and funding for solar energy projects.
He also requested the federal government’s special attention towards Balochistan’s development, especially in the areas of peace, education, and health.
Recent Stories
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Deptt issues guidelines for meeting any emergency during Muharram1 second ago
-
Commissioner directs to expedite recovery targets4 seconds ago
-
President pays tribute to late Abdul Sattar Edhi for his humanitarian services15 seconds ago
-
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of election tribunals3 minutes ago
-
CM extends greetings for new Islamic year20 minutes ago
-
President summon National Assembly to meet on July 920 minutes ago
-
Dewar-e-Ehsaas inaugurated at GCWUS20 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi observed30 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan meets PM Shehbaz40 minutes ago
-
Police launch search operation to ensure security during Muharram40 minutes ago
-
Peshawar police prepare security plan for Muharram50 minutes ago
-
Two killed, Two injured in road accident50 minutes ago