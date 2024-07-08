Chief minister Balochistan calls on prime minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Governor House on Monday.

During their meeting, they discussed various issues, including the overall development of the province and ongoing projects.

The chief minister highlighted public interest projects included in both the Federal and provincial Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP).

Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti expressed his gratitude to the federal government for its substantial support and funding for solar energy projects.

He also requested the federal government’s special attention towards Balochistan’s development, especially in the areas of peace, education, and health.