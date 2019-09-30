Chief Minister Balochistan calls on Punjab Governor

Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Jamal Kamal Khan called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammd Sarwar and discussed political situation, administrative affairs including inter-provincial harmony during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Jamal Kamal Khan called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammd Sarwar and discussed political situation, administrative affairs including inter-provincial harmony during a meeting at the Governor 's House here on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Information Mian Aslam Iqbal, and Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry were also present during the meeting.

The governor hailed reforms introduced by the Balochistan government in the health, education and other sectors, adding the centre and the Punjab government stand by Balochistan government for prosperity and development.

Sarwar said, Balochistan would make progress by leaps and bounds under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.