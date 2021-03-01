UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan, Chairman Senate Visit CMDU

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:21 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal along with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani visited the Chief Minister's Delivery Unit (CMDU) at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Monday

Senator Naseebullah Baazi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister and the Chairman Senate were given a detailed briefing on CMDU, e-Governance, HR System, E-Filing, Task Management System, File Tracking System, GIS Hub, Complaint Management System and Performance Management Framework by project Director Inamul Haq.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that a file tracking system has been introduced in the offices to monitor the movement of files and speed up the work on it. Steps are being taken to expedite the work on government affairs through modern technology, he said adding that despite, all possible efforts were underway to provide basic facilities to public in their areas according to expectation of masses.

On this occasion, the Chairman Senate took keen interest in the working of CMDU.

