Chief Minister Balochistan chairs a meeting of coalition parties of govt

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan chaired an important meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee of the political parties who included in the provincial government.

The coalition political parties of participants have demanded an increase in the number of seats in the National Assembly (NA) for Balochistan.

The ruling parties including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ba Awami National Party (ANP), Hazara Democratic Party (HDP), Balochistan National Party Awami (BNPA) and Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) members attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting welcomed the increase in the number of seats in the Balochistan Assembly, they said that the way to enhance the number of seats in the Senate as similarly, the number of Balochistan seats in the National Assembly should be increased.

It was unanimously decided in the meeting that a resolution to amplify the number of seats in the National Assembly would be tabled in the Balochistan Assembly (BA) for taking into confidence the opposition members and leaders through a session of BA for the interest of the province The meeting also decided that members of National Assembly (MNAs) from Balochistan would discuss with other political parties in the country to seek support for the position of the provincial government regarding increasing seats of Balochistan in the National Assembly.

The decision was made in the meeting that a parliamentary committee comprising members of the parties at the national and provincial levels would be formed.

Addressing on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the area of Balochistan is 44% of the total area of the country which is an important province of the country in terms of its geographical location and natural resources.

"Effective representation of the province at the Federal level is necessary to fully highlight the problems of the province", he said stressing that the solution to the problems of Balochistan and the elimination of backwardness was possible only by increasing the number of seats of the province in the National Assembly.