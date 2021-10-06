Chief Minister Balochistan chairs cabinet meeting to approve principle plan for setting up new sub-divisions

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet and approved in the principle the plan for establishment of new sub-divisions in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet and approved in the principle the plan for establishment of new sub-divisions in the province.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing by the Revenue Department regarding the new sub-divisions. Briefing the cabinet, officials of the local government department said that 5 metropolitan corporations, 39 municipal corporations and 90 municipal committees would be set up.

The provincial cabinet also decided to set up four metropolitan corporations in Quetta. The cabinet also approved a new Sessions Division in Kachhi District despite the meeting also gave approval of the formation of a scrutiny committee for the tenure of contract employees of the Balochistan Development Authority (BDA).

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Consumer Protection Act 2003 and proposed Coastal Highway Police plan in Balochistan. The revision of the newly approved Grant-in-Aid Policy for the Department of Minority Affairs was approved.

The Cabinet directed to re-enact the agenda items related to the implementation of the proposed minimum premium of 77% on steel items for the cabinet members. The meeting decided to form a Cabinet Sub-Committee to further consider the Balochistan Commission for Regulation of Regulated Housing Schemes Bill and also to form a sub-committee to further review the Balochistan Water Tax Act 2021 which will formulate a comprehensive water act and present it at the next cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet also approved the minutes of the meetings of the Pension Cases Disposal Committee on January 19, 2021 and February 22, 2021 despite the meeting also approved the assignment of special court powers to Additional Sessions and District Judge Muslim Bagh under the Hazara Community Security and Control of Narcotics Act, 1997.

The Cabinet also approved the sub-schemes of the PHE department which did not reflect the nomenclature of PSDP 2021-22. The Cabinet also approved the development schemes of the Department of Planning and Development for the financial year 2021-22 which are double-reflected, sector and district accuracy. The Cabinet also accepted changes in the nominee lectures of two development schemes of the Irrigation Department. The Cabinet permitted the DDWP of the Planning and Development Department and the PSDP projects of the District Development Working Party. The meeting also approved increase in contracts and estimated cost of PSDP schemes due to various variations of the Communications Department.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the Cabinet has taken important decisions while approving various agenda items. The decision regarding local bodies in the cabinet meeting is a historic step of the present government. Effective and functional local government system is the guarantee of development, he added saying we have fulfilled another promise.

"The establishment of new metropolitan corporations, municipal corporations and municipal committees will solve the problems of the people at their doorstep," he said.