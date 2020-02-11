Chief Minister Balochistan chairs meeting of coalition parties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan chaired a meeting of allied parties of provincial government and reviewed performances of the incumbent government and progress of its development projects and other affairs here at CM Secretariat office.

The allied parties also expressed satisfaction over measures taken by the government in education, health, schemes of water and other ongoing development projects and appreciated positive efforts of the chief minister. They said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources for public welfare.

They said Mir Jam Kamal Khan was striving sincerely to meet public expectation and for progress of province, adding, the allied parties were united under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and would carry out agenda of progress of Balochistan.

On the occasion, the chief minister thanked all coalition members, saying the present government was struggling for welfare of common man and ensuring proper utilization of resources under good governance.