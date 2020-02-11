UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Balochistan Chairs Meeting Of Coalition Parties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:04 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan chairs meeting of coalition parties

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan chaired a meeting of allied parties of provincial government and reviewed performances of the incumbent government and progress of its development projects and other affairs here at CM Secretariat office

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan chaired a meeting of allied parties of provincial government and reviewed performances of the incumbent government and progress of its development projects and other affairs here at CM Secretariat office.

The allied parties also expressed satisfaction over measures taken by the government in education, health, schemes of water and other ongoing development projects and appreciated positive efforts of the chief minister. They said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources for public welfare.

They said Mir Jam Kamal Khan was striving sincerely to meet public expectation and for progress of province, adding, the allied parties were united under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and would carry out agenda of progress of Balochistan.

On the occasion, the chief minister thanked all coalition members, saying the present government was struggling for welfare of common man and ensuring proper utilization of resources under good governance.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Water Man Progress All Government

Recent Stories

US envoy warns Russia seeks to divide Balkans

2 minutes ago

Iran Responds to French 'Meddling' After Failed Sa ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Activates UN Crisis Response Team Over Coronav ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Sberbank Appoints Former Deputy Prime Min ..

7 minutes ago

N. Hemisphere faces 4-fold rise in extreme heat pe ..

7 minutes ago

FNC approves bill on biosafety of genetically-modi ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.