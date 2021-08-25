Chief Minister Balochistan chairs meeting to improve law & order situation in province

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday chaired a high level meeting on law and order situation for maintaining durable peace in the province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Police Balochistan, Secretary Finance, Secretary S&GAD, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Secretary Information, Commissioner Quetta Division, Additional Secretary Law, other concerned officials including DIG CTD and DIG Special Branch.

The meeting was briefed by Additional Chief Secretary Home and IG Police Balochistan on the overall security situation in the province. The meeting was also briefed in detail on the steps taken to provide security to foreigners.

The meeting was also informed on the measures taken for the eradication of miscreants and subversive elements despite efforts were underway to more improve the security situation of the province in order to ensure protection of citizen in the area.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said the enemy wanted to destabilize us and we would not compromise on the law and order situation in the province. "There is a need to formulate an effective plan against terrorism and the government's job is to protect the people," he said.

The CM said the overall security situation in the province has improved in the last few years and business activities have been boosted.

He also directed to expedite the necessary file work related to the security situation on priority basis.