QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan chaired a meeting to review new water sector and ongoing development schemes of Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), here on Tuesday.

Federal Secretary Water Muhammad Ashraf briefed the meeting, saying that according to directive of Prime Minister, increasing capacity of Balochistan's water resources development in federal PSDP has particularly importance, said press release issued here.

He said issuing of funds would be ensured for starting of these projects which could be completed at schedule time for provision basic facilities to people of Balochistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said provincial government was taking priority steps to meet the water shortage in province, saying dams' construction would be completed soon under federal development program so that problems related to water shortage in province could be solved.

He said Balochistan millions of acres feet of water are wasted due to lack of dams in the province if dams are constructed at suitable places so that ground water level could be improved by restoring rain and flood water to utilize for agriculture and irrigation.

Jam Kamal said provincial regime is fully reviewing the implantation and ongoing progress of water projects included in federal development program in which problems of water shortage could be solved in Quetta from completing construction of Mangi Dam while a large of acres would be cultivated from Kachi Canal project.

"Irrigation development projects will significantly enhance progress of province which would bring prosperity in area", he said.

He directed a coordination committee comprising provincial and federal authorities personnel should be formed for monitoring ongoing development and federal water projects.

However, 65 schemes in federal development projects are part of water sector, which 35 out of them are new projects and 30 are ongoing schemes. About 54352.40 million rupees have been allocated for construction of new 35 projects. While Rs 161029.16 million has been earmarked for ongoing schemes. A total amount 19271.93 million rupees were fixed for all 65 projects in current financial year 2019-20.