Chief Minister Balochistan chairs meeting to review formation of new districts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding more distribution of districts including Qilla Abdullah, Pishin and Quetta, aiming to cope problems of public in proper manner.

Awami National Party's Parliamentary leader Asghar Khan Achakzai, provincial advisers including Malik Naeem Bazai and Chairperson of QDA Bushra Rind, member of provincial assembly (MPAs) Mubeen Khilji, Shaheena Kakar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Commissioner Division Quetta, Senior Member of board of Revenue, Secretary Law and other related officials attended the meeting, said press release issued here.

Commissioner Quetta Division briefed the Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan regarding implementation of new districts in details.

The meeting also agreed for new districts of Qilla Abdullah and Pishin on basis of population while a committee was formed which would be presented reports within 15 days after completion of assignment then committee would give approval for creation of new districts according to reports and consultation of members.

The meeting under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan was also formed another committee comprised by MPAs, Senior MBR, Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development, Secretary Finance and Commissioner Quetta for reviewing matters of Quetta Division for establishment of new districts.

Chief Minister Balochistan directed the Senior Member Board Revenue to set up a steering committee to review matters of new establishment tehsils and districts in view of population areas and facilities available across the province and comprehensive database would be made under contribution of Divisional Commissioners. While Revenue Department presented its recommendations about news establishment of new tehsils and sub division to meeting before.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister said the basic facilities including education, health and other necessary amenities would get people at their doorsteps in respective areas from creation of new districts.