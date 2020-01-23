Chief Minister Balochistan chairs meeting to review ongoing growth schemes in Gwadar

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal khan on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review Gwadar Development Authority (GDA)'s matter, ongoing education and health projects in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal khan on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review Gwadar Development Authority (GDA)'s matter, ongoing education and health projects in Gwadar.

Provincial Minister for Finance Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Chief Minister's Coordinator Abdul Rauf Rind, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Health, Commissioner Makran Dirvision and Deputy Commissioner Gwadar and other related official attended the meeting.

Director General, Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Shah Zaib Kakar briefed the meeting, saying that work of Gwadar Old City's Town planning, Irrigation, supply of water and pavement of roads projects was being continued.

Supply of water from Sour Dam to Gwadar has been started after installation of pipeline from Sour Dam to Gwadar worth of Rs 3.80 billion, all small and large schemes of Gwadar are being connected with road network, 90 high-rise buildings can be constructed in Gwadar, he said in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that construction of a new building for trauma center at cost of Rs 100 million and new building of DHQ Hospital worth of Rs 150 million is being launched, football ground and sports complex would be established in Gwadar while Sunset Point Park would be completed at Koh Batal in this year.

The meeting was told that construction of Park and installation of streetlights in the Newtown Housing Scheme are in progress.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan said Gwadar was now making practical progress and it would soon be considered among world most development areas.

He directed that Gwadar Water Treatment Plant to be sued commercially for water parks, car-washes, and construction works and these achieving income would be spent on running the plant.

Mr, Jam Kamal Khan instructed concerned officials to ensure timely completion of development projects with standard and ordered that recruitment of vacant posts in health and education departments would be appointed as merit basis in Gwadar for interest of people.