UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Balochistan Chairs Meeting To Review Ongoing Growth Schemes In Gwadar

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:58 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan chairs meeting to review ongoing growth schemes in Gwadar

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal khan on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review Gwadar Development Authority (GDA)'s matter, ongoing education and health projects in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal khan on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review Gwadar Development Authority (GDA)'s matter, ongoing education and health projects in Gwadar.

Provincial Minister for Finance Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Chief Minister's Coordinator Abdul Rauf Rind, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Health, Commissioner Makran Dirvision and Deputy Commissioner Gwadar and other related official attended the meeting.

Director General, Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Shah Zaib Kakar briefed the meeting, saying that work of Gwadar Old City's Town planning, Irrigation, supply of water and pavement of roads projects was being continued.

Supply of water from Sour Dam to Gwadar has been started after installation of pipeline from Sour Dam to Gwadar worth of Rs 3.80 billion, all small and large schemes of Gwadar are being connected with road network, 90 high-rise buildings can be constructed in Gwadar, he said in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that construction of a new building for trauma center at cost of Rs 100 million and new building of DHQ Hospital worth of Rs 150 million is being launched, football ground and sports complex would be established in Gwadar while Sunset Point Park would be completed at Koh Batal in this year.

The meeting was told that construction of Park and installation of streetlights in the Newtown Housing Scheme are in progress.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan said Gwadar was now making practical progress and it would soon be considered among world most development areas.

He directed that Gwadar Water Treatment Plant to be sued commercially for water parks, car-washes, and construction works and these achieving income would be spent on running the plant.

Mr, Jam Kamal Khan instructed concerned officials to ensure timely completion of development projects with standard and ordered that recruitment of vacant posts in health and education departments would be appointed as merit basis in Gwadar for interest of people.

Related Topics

Football Balochistan Chief Minister World Sports Education Water Road Dam Gwadar Progress All From Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing Gwadar

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.