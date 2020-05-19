UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan Condemns Attack On Security Forces In Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 07:24 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday condemned the cowardly attack on the security forces vehicle at Mach and Ketch's Mand which left seven security personnel martyred

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday condemned the cowardly attack on the security forces vehicle at Mach and Ketch's Mand which left seven security personnel martyred.

He said attack on security forces was a heinous conspiracy against the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan, adding, India has supported the terrorists which were being acknowledged by Indian media and its military officers themselves.

He added that Balochistan would not be allowed to fall prey to Indian conspiracies and the country would continue to fight against hostile elements and their patrons. He said sacrifices of our security forces for defense and peace would not go in vain.

He lamented the martyrdom and injuries of security personnel in the terrorist attack while the whole world is fighting against coronavirus to cope with the challenge of it for protection of public and terrorist elements were working on anti-national agenda.

Chief Minister Balochistan also offered condolences to the families of the martyred personnel and expressing sympathy, saying that the entire nation equally shares grief of bereaved families.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan arrived in Turbat on a one-day visit where he chaired a meeting to review law and order situation and preventive steps of coronavirus at Commissioner Office.

Mir Jam Kamal will also visit the DHQ Hospital and inspect other facilities including isolation wards for coronavirus patients.

The Chief Minister will also visit the FC South Headquarters and return to Quetta in the evening.

The incident happened when Balochistan Frontier Corps personnel were patrolling in the vehicle when the vehicle hit a planted landmine beside the road which went off at the Pir Ghaib area of Bolan district.

As a result, Naib Subiadar Ehsanullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Ijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bakhsh, Naik Noor Muhammad and Driver Abdul Jabbar martyred on the spot.

Meanwhile, Security personnel Imdad Ali was martyred by unknown suspects at Mand area of Ketch in another incident.

The security forces cordoned both the areas and started investigations to trace out suspects.

