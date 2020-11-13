Chief Minister Balochistan condemns hand grenade attack on police in Quetta

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on a police mobile which left five persons injured on Thursday night at Spiny Road Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on a police mobile which left five persons injured on Thursday night at Spiny Road Quetta.

He said nefarious design of terrorists would be foiled from respective areas of the province under contribution of public and security forces.

Jam mentioned that enemies of the country wanted to destabilize the peace of the country and Balochistan, adding that cowardly attack could not weak the moral of security forces including police and public.

The Chief Minister said anti elements was doing such terrorist activities in the province aimed to halt the development processes of Balochistan.

He also directed concerned official to take strict action against those elements involved in this heinous act for bringing them to justice and also asked to submit the report of the incident as soon as possible.

Special directives was also issued to Health Department to provide best health facilities to the injured of hand grenade blast by CM Balochistan.