UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Balochistan Condemns Hand Grenade Attack On Police In Quetta

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:48 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan condemns hand grenade attack on police in Quetta

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on a police mobile which left five persons injured on Thursday night at Spiny Road Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on a police mobile which left five persons injured on Thursday night at Spiny Road Quetta.

He said nefarious design of terrorists would be foiled from respective areas of the province under contribution of public and security forces.

Jam mentioned that enemies of the country wanted to destabilize the peace of the country and Balochistan, adding that cowardly attack could not weak the moral of security forces including police and public.

The Chief Minister said anti elements was doing such terrorist activities in the province aimed to halt the development processes of Balochistan.

He also directed concerned official to take strict action against those elements involved in this heinous act for bringing them to justice and also asked to submit the report of the incident as soon as possible.

Special directives was also issued to Health Department to provide best health facilities to the injured of hand grenade blast by CM Balochistan.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Police Mobile Road Moral From Best

Recent Stories

Liverpool's Salah tests positive for Covid-19

2 minutes ago

Maryam's interview to BBC, a drone attack on her f ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin, Paris, Call for Reopening All Crossings on ..

2 minutes ago

Extensive Flag march held in provincial capital

2 minutes ago

Novak Will Continue to Oversee OPEC+, Will Take Pa ..

7 minutes ago

Whelan Family Dissatisfied With US State Dept. 'La ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.