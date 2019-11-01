(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday visited Imam Bargah Nasar Abad where he offered Fateh Khwani with Adviser to CM Balochistan for Sport Abdul Khaliq Hazara on death of his brother Abdul Hashim Hazara.

Chief Minister also expressed his deep grief and sorrow and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to member of the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity, said press release issued here.