Chief Minister Balochistan Condoles Demise Of Hasil Bizenjo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:05 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan condoles demise of Hasil Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with provincial ministers on Tuesday visited the House of late Hasil Khan Bizenjo for offering condolence over his death in Naal area.

They condoled with family of Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo and National Party (NP) members over his death and prayed the Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal also paid glowing tribute of political services of late Hasil Khan Bizenjo saying that he was a sincere leader and his contribution and struggle would always be remembered in the country and Balochistan.

Chief Minister was accompanied by provincial ministers including Saleem Khosa, Akbar Askani and Abdul Khaliq Hazar.

