Chief Minister Balochistan condoles demise of Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s vice-president, ex provincial minister Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasir on Monday.

Chief Minister extended his sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude. He said the services of Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasir would be remembered in politics because he was a senior and a great leader of the BAP and province.

According to family sources of Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasir has died of the coronavirus while he was feeling difficulty in breathing and he had tested positive for the coronavirus a few days ago after which he was shifted to a private hospital of Karachi by an air-ambulance where he died.