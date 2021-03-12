Chief Minister Balochistan congregates newly elected Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday congratulated Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Muhammad Mirza Afredi on their election as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate and expressed his well wishes for them

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday congratulated Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Muhammad Mirza Afredi on their election as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate and expressed his well wishes for them.

He said today is a very happy day for the people of Balochistan saying that Alhamdulillah, Pakistan and Balochistan won today.

I am very happy as elected as the Chairman of the Upper House from Balochistan, he said election of Chairman Senate from Balochistan would further strengthen the federation.

He said the role of the Chairman is very important for the supremacy of Parliament saying that with the support of the ruling coalition, Sadiq Sanjarani has become the Chairman of the Senate.

Chief Minister also thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan and all allied parties for supporting Sadiq Sajrani in election of as Chairman and hoped that Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani would enact the best legislation in the wider interest of the country.