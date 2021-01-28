Chief Minister Balochistan directs new IG to improve law & order situation

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday instructed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai to take all possible measures to improve law and order situation in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday instructed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai to take all possible measures to improve law and order situation in the province.

He gave this directive while new IGP Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai called on him at CM Secretariat Office here.

Expressing good wishes for Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir Rai, the Chief Minister said protection of life and property of the people was Primary responsibility of police.

He said security forces including police were playing key role for maintaining durable peace in the province which was commendable.