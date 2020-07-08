Chief Minister Balochistan directs to ensure timely completion of progress projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan directed the Development departments to set up a system of regular monitoring of uplift schemes which included in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and to review them meeting on a quarterly basis.

He said for the first time in the history of the province, the incumbent provincial government has made it a tradition to start the implementation of development projects from the beginning of the new financial year so that the fruits of growth process would reach to the people in time.

Chief Minister expressed these views while chairing an appraisal meeting of the PSDP for the last financial year and issues related to the commencement of implementation of the PSDP for the current financial year. Provincial Finance Minister, Mir Zahoor Baledi, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazil Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Bazdar, Secretary Finance Noorul Haq Baloch, Secretary Communications and Works Noorul Amin Mengal, Secretary sports Imran Gachki and other concerned officials attended the meeting. It was also decided under the guideline of Chief Minister to prepare a checklist and TORs for the proceedings of PDWP and DSC and to issue a quarterly schedule of meetings of committees in consultation with the departments with a view to the timely launch of new development projects and their implementation.

The purpose of the decision is to ensure time-saving and optimal utilization of allocated funds through expeditious implementation, the meeting also approved the project funding and authorization policy, while the new financial act also directed the departments for the next financial year.

The meeting directed to prepare PC-1 about new projects along with the concept of paper despite a technical committee was formed under the supervision of Chief Secretary to review the frozen schemes.

After reviewing the outlays schemes for various reasons, the Cabinet made its recommendations which will be presented to the sub-committee, and later it can be brought before the Cabinet for final decision.

Earlier, ACS Development Sector informed the meeting that 1437 schemes were completed in the last financial year at a cost of Rs 60 billion while the financial year 2020-21, the development program included 2568 projects out of which 934 are new and 1434 are being continued. The Chief Minister directed that timely and standard completion of the projects should be ensured at all costs.