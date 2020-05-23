UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan Expressed Grief Over Loss Of Precious Lives In PIA Plane Crash

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:29 AM

Chief Minister Balochistan expressed grief over loss of precious lives in PIA plane crash

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal expressed his deep grief over loss of precious lives in ill-fated PIA plane crash at Karachi on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal expressed his deep grief over loss of precious lives in ill-fated PIA plane crash at Karachi on Friday.

In condolence massage issued here, the Chief Minister extended condolences to the bereaved families.

He prayed for the rest of departed souls in eternal peace and early recovery of the injured.

The Chief Minister said it was a national tragedy and entire nation stood with them in this grief of time.

