Chief Minister Balochistan expresses deep sorrow over loss of lives in Turkey quake

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Izmir area Turkey during the earthquake.

In a statement, he said we stand with the people of Turkish in this hour of need, saying that he was deeply saddened over the loss of lives and property in the earthquake in the Izmir area of Turkey.

The Balochistan government shares the grief of the victims equally, he said.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal also expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims.