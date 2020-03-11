UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Life In Plane Crash

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:08 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan expresses sorrow over loss of life in plane crash

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious life of Pakistan Air Force's Wing Commander Numan Akram in plane crash in Islamabad on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious life of Pakistan Air Force's Wing Commander Numan Akram in plane crash in Islamabad on Wednesday.

In his condolence message issued here, he extended sympathies with the family of martyred Wing Commander in the sad incident.

The Chief Minister prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.

