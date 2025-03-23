Chief Minister Balochistan extends Pakistan Day greetings to nation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has extended Pakistan Day greetings to the nation, stating that March 23rd reminds us of resolve, unity, and sacrifices for the protection of the country.

He highlighted that this day serves as a reminder of the nation's journey towards independence and the shared commitment to its future.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the state is taking all possible measures to address the challenges currently faced by the country.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti also assured that the nation will thwart the malicious intentions of enemies. "We will crush the nefarious designs of hostile elements and safeguard the integrity of our beloved homeland," he added.

Reflecting on the core values of the nation, Bugti noted that Pakistan Day teaches the people of the country the significance of unity, sacrifice, and patriotism. "On this important day, we must renew our pledge to offer every sacrifice necessary for the security and progress of our country," he said.

The Chief Minister firmly declared that there is no place for terrorists and their facilitators in Balochistan. He praised the people of Balochistan for their unwavering support in the fight against terrorism. "The people of Balochistan have always stood by the state in its war against terrorism, and their sacrifices are invaluable," he stated.

Bugti reassured that the sacrifices made by the security forces and citizens will not go in vain. "The bravery and dedication of our security forces, along with the support of the public, will ensure that peace prevails," he affirmed.

The Chief Minister reminded every citizen of Pakistan that each individual has a crucial role to play in the survival and prosperity of the nation. "For the survival and development of Pakistan, every citizen must contribute towards the collective goal of peace, security, and progress," he concluded.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti's remarks on Pakistan Day highlight the ongoing commitment of both the government and the people of Balochistan to uphold the values of unity, sacrifice, and national pride, while also reaffirming their resolve in combating terrorism.